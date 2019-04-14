Noble, LaVon G. LaVon Nobleborn on March 27, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas, United States Army National Guard Reserves, passed away on April 11, 2019. Retired Cessna Aircraft. Survived by wife, Elaine Noble; son, Adrian (LaQuetta) Noble; four brothers, Coy Sr., Vernon, Roger & Melvin Noble; three sisters, Rosetta Finney, Alphada (David) Becker & Melva Fullbright;six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Homegoing Celebration: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-5431
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019