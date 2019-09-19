Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVon Louise Weidner. View Sign Service Information Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home 303 S Broadway Riley , KS 66531 (785)-485-2222 Funeral service 11:00 AM Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

LENEXA-Weidner, LaVon Louise age 95 of Lenexa, KS and formerly of Wichita, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, in her son's home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on March 21,1924, in Garfield, KS and moved to Wichita as a small child. She's the daughter of Arthur and Pearl McCord. She attended Arkansas Avenue, Horace Mann and Wichita North High. Early in her career, she worked at Culver Aircraft and Standard Oil. Shortly after WWII, she met her future husband at Kenny's Drive-In, where according to Frank she "she was so pretty, she just knocked him off his feet". They built homes and held open houses just about every Sunday afternoon. She was everywhere and did everything to take care of the family, she was incredible. LaVon touched so many people's lives with her kindness, humor and love. We all agree there will never be another one like her. LaVon is survived by two sons, Randy Weidner of Henderson, NV and Joel Weidner and wife Dana of Overland Park; two grandsons Jack and Luke Weidner of Overland Park and one sister, Vivian Clark of Amarillo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Weidner; her parents, Arthur and Pearl McCord; brother, Clarence "Mac" McCord and sisters, Mildred Pfeifley and Alice Lofland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Wichita. Burial will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established for the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Contributions may be sent to the church at 1600 27th St. N, Wichita, KS 67204. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home in Riley is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

