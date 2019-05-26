LaVonna Deffenbaugh

DERBY-Deffenbaugh, LaVonna Sue age 65, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation 2 - 8pm, Family greeting 5-7pm Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 North Rock Road; Funeral Service 10AM Wednesday, May 29th at Woodlawn United Methodist Church 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. Derby, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Storey; father in-law, Clarence E. Deffenbaugh. LaVonna is survived by her husband, Wallace; mother, Betty Storey; mother -in-law, Laura Mae Deffenbaugh; siblings, Deb (Larry) Hargrove, Randy (Rebecca) Storey; loving extended family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
