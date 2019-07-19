Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavonne Marie Macheers. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Macheers, Lavonne Marie was born on September 18, 1930, in Frontenac, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Neva (Randolph) Fedell. Lavonne graduated from Frontenac High School and Pittsburg State University. She married William J. "Bill" Macheers on January 1, 1950, in Seattle, Wash. shortly before Bill left for Korea. Lavonne taught elementary school for a short time in Ottawa, Kan. in the 1950's. Lavonne was a traditional mom who thoroughly enjoyed her dog, travelling, and the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Lavonne passed away on June 27, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Fedell, Richard Fedell, and John Fedell; her husband, Bill Macheers; and her daughter, Ann M. Mork. She is survived by her children Marilyn K. (and Kent) Stedman of Wichita, Kan., Steven K. (and Peggy) Macheers, MD of Atlanta, Ga. Charles W. (and Diane) Macheers of Shawnee, Kan.; and grandchildren, Niklas Alexander Macheers, Michael Macheers, and Jackson William Macheers. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Lavonne will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lavonne's name may be directed to Episcopal Social Services, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, KS 67201 - Phone (316) 269-4160.

Macheers, Lavonne Marie was born on September 18, 1930, in Frontenac, Kan., the daughter of Charles and Neva (Randolph) Fedell. Lavonne graduated from Frontenac High School and Pittsburg State University. She married William J. "Bill" Macheers on January 1, 1950, in Seattle, Wash. shortly before Bill left for Korea. Lavonne taught elementary school for a short time in Ottawa, Kan. in the 1950's. Lavonne was a traditional mom who thoroughly enjoyed her dog, travelling, and the activities of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Lavonne passed away on June 27, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert Fedell, Richard Fedell, and John Fedell; her husband, Bill Macheers; and her daughter, Ann M. Mork. She is survived by her children Marilyn K. (and Kent) Stedman of Wichita, Kan., Steven K. (and Peggy) Macheers, MD of Atlanta, Ga. Charles W. (and Diane) Macheers of Shawnee, Kan.; and grandchildren, Niklas Alexander Macheers, Michael Macheers, and Jackson William Macheers. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Lavonne will be laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lavonne's name may be directed to Episcopal Social Services, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, KS 67201 - Phone (316) 269-4160. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close