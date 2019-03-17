GODDARD-Hartley, Law Anthony 73, Pilot, Flight Instructor at FlightSafety International, and recipient of the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Memorial Service, Saturday, March 30, 11:00 a.m., at Pathway ChurchGoddard Campus. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lois Hartley. Survivors: wife, Sue Hartley; son, Chris (Tawnie) Hartley of Goddard; sister, Beth Franks of Mount Pleasant, MI; brother, Carl (Sandra) Hartley of Paola; grandchildren, Koby, Eric, Lucas, Karli and Elyse. Memorial established with Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Drive, Goddard, KS 67052. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Law Anthony Hartley.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019