Wayne, Lawrence A. 74, former accountant and financial advisor for Tru-Circle Manufacturing, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Services will be at a later date. Lawrence attended elementary school at St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago; Lane Tech High School, University of Illinois at Navy Pier and did his undergraduate work at Arizona State University obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Navy. Lawrence also worked for Steffen's Dairy and Superior Boiler. He was happily married for more than 40 years to his late wife, Jean. He taught his family to never give up and to always follow the golden rule. He enjoyed reading, the stock market, poker, and golf. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Alexander and Elizabeth Wayne; brother, John Wayne; pets, Spanky, Bunkie, Rocky, and Callie. Survivors: son, Courtney Jake (Allison) Wayne, and grandson, Lucas Arthur Wayne all of Wakefield, MA; nephew, Alex Wayne of Chicago, IL, and his cat, Bella. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com