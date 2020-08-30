Houston, Lawrence "Larry" Alexander 79, passed away from heart complications on Monday, August 24, 2020. Larry was born in Wichita, Kansas, November 15, 1940 to Carolyn and Guy Houston. Larry lived his entire life in Wichita and spent most of his working career at Boeing as a technical writer. He loved listening to all types of music during his free time. He also enjoyed writing and recording his own original songs being played on the piano and several other instruments. Larry was known for his kindness, generosity and his special love for dogs. Larry is survived by his son Scott of Houston, Texas. Scott would like to extend a special thank you to all of his dads caregivers over the years. A small private grave side service will be held. Donations may be made to the Valley Center Animal League. 141 S Park, Valley Center KS. 67147.



