Lawrence Broehl
November 16, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lawrence Martin Broehl, born November 16, 1945 in Chicago, Ill., entered Eternal Life on November 11, 2020.
Retired Teacher and Fastpitch Umpire, Veteran, Loving husband, Dad, Pa-Pa, friend mentor. If you needed a hug or a laugh he was there.
Survived by wife, Tootsie (Ruth) of 51 years; four children, Lorie Broehl, Larry Broehl II, Jodie Broehl, Jon (Mackenzie) Broehl; grands, Kiera, Jariah, Myles, Nick, Andria, Abby, Gannon, Aley, Jon II, Rylee, Zoie; great-grands, Chance, Jaedon, Ellie, Daxton, Duncan; brother, Pete (Marge) Broehl; and sisters, Kathy Brooks, Linda (Keith) Rasmussen. Preceded by parents, Peter and Jane Broehl.
Rosary: Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Funeral: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Memorial to St Joseph's "GO" Maintenance Fund, 132 S. Millwood Wichita, Kansas 67213