Lawrence Broehl
1945 - 2020
Lawrence Broehl
November 16, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lawrence Martin Broehl, born November 16, 1945 in Chicago, Ill., entered Eternal Life on November 11, 2020.
Retired Teacher and Fastpitch Umpire, Veteran, Loving husband, Dad, Pa-Pa, friend mentor. If you needed a hug or a laugh he was there.
Survived by wife, Tootsie (Ruth) of 51 years; four children, Lorie Broehl, Larry Broehl II, Jodie Broehl, Jon (Mackenzie) Broehl; grands, Kiera, Jariah, Myles, Nick, Andria, Abby, Gannon, Aley, Jon II, Rylee, Zoie; great-grands, Chance, Jaedon, Ellie, Daxton, Duncan; brother, Pete (Marge) Broehl; and sisters, Kathy Brooks, Linda (Keith) Rasmussen. Preceded by parents, Peter and Jane Broehl.
Rosary: Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Funeral: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Memorial to St Joseph's "GO" Maintenance Fund, 132 S. Millwood Wichita, Kansas 67213



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
I’m so sorry to see this. Hugs and prayers to the family. I have many fun memories from Luke and Jon’s years at Heights.
Penny Powell
Friend
