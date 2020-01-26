SCHULTE-Dugan, Lawrence E. age 93, farmer, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Rosary: 7 p.m., Mon. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m., Tues., BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by parents, Maurice and Martha (Zandler) Dugan; sons, Larry Dugan, Jr., and Bobby Dugan; brothers, Joe and Richard Dugan; sisters, Doris Ternes, Agnes Doll, Marlene Dugan, and Norma Crain; son-in-law, Eldon Gould. Survivors: wife, Doris; children, Natalie (Stan) Hartel of Phoenix, AZ, Del (Connie) Dugan of Wichita, Deanne Gould of Wellington, Debra (Jack LaBarge) Dugan of Seadrift, TX, Ron (Allison) Dugan of Vallejo, CA, Jan (Kenny) Ast, Michael (Tina) Dugan, all of Wichita, Barbara Dugan of Hutchinson, Rebecca (Aaron) McPeak of Wichita; brothers, Jerome (Sue) Dugan, and Louis Dugan, all of Schulte; sister, Virginia (Richard) Gehlen of Colwich; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 OR Special Olympics Kansas - South Central Office, 3153 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020