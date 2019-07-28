Reeser, Lawrence F. 86, retired Wichita Ford Tractor Co., Mechanic, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral Service 10:30am, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Y. (Graves) Reeser; his parents and 5 siblings. Survivors include sons, Leonard (Gayle) and Stan (Miscy) Reeser; daughters, Sharon (Jack) Stone and Renae (Mark) O'Malley; granddaughters, Yvonne, Angie, Lisa, Holly, Lindsay, Allie, Sidney and 12 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019