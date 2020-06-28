Lawrence G. Bliss
Bliss, Lawrence G. 81, retired 1st Pressman, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Funeral Service 2:00pm, Thursday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Nellie Bliss, survivors include his wife, Dawn Rooney; children, Henry (Ashley Christian) Rooney, Rebecca Rooney and Kyle Rooney; brothers, Paul (Carol) Bliss, Robert and sister, Eileen Pennick; and 8 grandchildren. Memorials to the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
