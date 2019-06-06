NEWTON-Herron, Lawrence "Larry" died on May 31, 2019. He was born in Norman, Ok on Jan. 29, 1934 and was the youngest child of Forrest Herron Sr. and Grethel (Van Bibber) Herron. His siblings were Lewis, Ethyl (Miley), Forrest Jr., Irene, and Marcus Herron, all now deceased. On Dec. 22, 1956 he was married to Carole Ann (Sherman) and had four children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Lawrence served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He completed Aviation Cadet training in 1955 obtaining his pilot's license. Lawrence attended Oklahoma University graduating in 1959 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering, served for 21 years in the National Guard and Reserves, worked as a test pilot for NASA, was with the FAA for 36 1/2 years in various test pilot and management positions retiring in 1993 as Manager, Wichita Aircraft Certification Office. Visitation will be at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Kansas from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday. The funeral will be at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church rural Newton at 10:00 on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation.

