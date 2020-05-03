Roney, Lawrence Hugh 94, of Wichita, KS, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Augusta at Lakepoint Care Facility. Lawrence was born in Benedict, KS on May 20, 1925, to the late Rosa Georgina (Bastman) and Martin Roney. Lawrence was raised on the family farm with his two brothers Lyle and Maurice. The brothers would walk to school across pastures as the "crow files". He graduated from Benedict High School in 1943. After high school Lawrence served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines and the South Pacific. He married Betty Lucille (Parsons) in 1946. He received his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma A&M. After graduation from college, they settled in Mulvane. During the years living in Mulvane, Lawrence was involved in coaching youth baseball - Babe Ruth and American Legion leagues, serving as State of Kansas Commissioner of Babe Ruth Baseball. Lawrence was the longest standing member of the American Legion of 75 years. After moving to Wichita, Lawrence was a member of the Masons then moving into the Shrine, serving as Treasurer of the Midian Shrine, Head of the Legion of Honor and an Active Member of the Jesters. Many Shrine functions and trips allowed them to create many great friendships. Lawrence was an architect and partner at Hickman, Braham and Roney Architecture for many years and later worked for Kreonite Inc. His wife Betty survives him. He is also survived by: sons, Steve Roney and wife Janie of Edmond, OK, Phil Roney and wife Pamela of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Tina Wilbur and husband Travis, Scott Sayre and wife Carrie, Marshall Roney and wife Melissa, Justin Roney, Matthew Roney and wife Cori, Melissa Freebirn and husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Whitney, Cole, Karson, Max, Riley, Madeleine, and Teagan. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle and Maurice Roney. Memorial donations to Plymouth Congregational Church, 202 N Clifton Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. A memorial service is to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store