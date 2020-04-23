Spexarth, Lawrence Joseph "Butch" 82, passed away on April 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Janice, son Doug (Jennifer) Stephens, daughter Tess (Ben) Harlow, brothers John and Bill Spexarth, sisters Rose Mary Gros and Virginia Gutschenritter, 3 grandchildren Kelsey Harlow, Jeremy Stephens, Kyle Stephens and 2 great grandchildren Ellie Stephens and Luke Stephens. Preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Teresa, daughter, Margaret, and sister, Rita Winter. Visitation will be held from 9:00 -10:00 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Colwich, KS. Private graveside to follow. Memorial established with Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020