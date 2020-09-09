Lawrence KarcherApril 10, 1942 - September 4, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Karcher, 78 ,Born to Catherine "Eileen" Karcher and Lawrence Karcher in Wichita, KS. Larry was a lifelong resident of Wichita. He worked for Quik Trip and Beal Office Supply for many years. He enjoyed cars and spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his wife, Erlinda Marquez Karcher; son, Michael of Wichita; sister, Mary Karcher Welters (Leo) of Clearwater, KS; brother, Thomas Karcher of Stillwater, OK and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Thursday September 10th and funeral service 10:00 a.m. Friday September 11th, with burial following. All services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church-Schulte. Memorial donations can be made to St. Peter's Schulte – Building Fund.