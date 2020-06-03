LITTLETON, CO-Downey, Lawrence L. "Larry" age 84, of Littleton, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020. His wife, daughter, and son were by his side. He had battled blood cancer for the last five years. Larry was born in Wichita, Kansas, on July 12, 1935, to Verner Lee and Willie Mae Downey. He was raised in Wichita and graduated from East High School in 1953. He entered the University of Wichita in the fall of 1953, from where he graduated in the spring of 1957, with a B.A. in Political Science, along with two minors. One of the minors was in History, the other was in English. In addition to the two minors, he accumulated the qualifying hours required for a minor in Military Science, which lead to a Reserve Commission as a Second Lieutenant of Artillery in the U.S. Army. During Larry's undergraduate years, he pledged and became an Active in Phi Upsilon Sigma, and was admitted to the scholastic honor societies for Political Science and for History. Larry was active in the ROTC organizations, the Pershing Rifles, and the Scabbard and Blade. He received a M.A. in Political Science from WU and a Ph.D in Government from the University of Arizona. His undergraduate education had several components (including various part-time jobs) that are linked to his years as a member of Phi Upsilon Sigma. The WU faculty who had lasting influence were: Drs. Linquest (History), Hammond (English), Worth and Wall (Political Science), McFarland (Art), and Joan Hargrove for her kindhearted assistance in lighting the path towards scholastic scholarships. Later, when he did his graduate work at WU, he added Drs. Farnsworth, Ungs, and Sowers in Political Science. His social life was centered by his membership in Phi Sig and associated activities. Like many other members, he lived at home and came to campus to attend classes and to go the library before work. During the gaps in his schedule, he really got to know the guys who lived at the house full-time. These were the guys that gave the house a real presence and for someone like him. He had never been out of Wichita, much let alone Kansas, and attained an even broader education of the world through their eyes. His closest friends from his Phi Sig days, with whom he remained on an instant basis contact were: Gino Paluzzi, Dean Hargrove, Brent Meyers, Jim Quinn, and Joe Korst. After completing an M.A. degree, Larry was accepted to begin course work toward a Ph.D by the University of Arizona, Department of Government and was provided a research assistantship by the Bureau of Business and Government Research. Beginning in his second year of course work, a teaching assistantship in the Department of Government allowed him to teach during the next two years in undergraduate courses, consisting of American Government and State and Local Government. Larry began his full-time teaching career in 1965, at East Texas State University (Texas A and M at Commerce). He also taught at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, the University of South Dakota, and the University of Baltimore. During his twenty-seven years at the University of Baltimore, his various duties included: the Master of Public Administration (a graduate program accredited by the Nation Association of Schools of Public Affairs and Administration) program director; the director of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Graduate 701 Work Study Program, enabling grants to the U of B; the director of the undergraduate Government and Public Policy program; the GVPP undergraduate and MPA Internship supervisor, and the advisor for the scholastic societies for political science and public administration. He was also the U of B's MPA program's principal representative to NASPAA. The graduate and undergraduate course that Larry taught (including honors courses) focused on all governmental levels in the United States. Although Larry taught in Baltimore, he and his family lived in Northern Virginia. They initially moved to Northern Virginia, due to a position Larry accepted at the Pentagon. The position as a NASPAA Teaching Fellow, was located in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) at the Pentagon. After a year at the Pentagon, he decided to return to teaching. The family continued to reside in Northern Virginia, which allowed Larry the proximity to all levels of government. This allowed him to study, to write and to relate the courses that he taught and the governmental internships that he supervised. Larry retired after a forty year career of teaching at the college level, from the University of Baltimore in 2004. In 2011, he and his wife moved to Littleton, Colorado, to be closer to their daughter. Larry is survived by his wife Josephine Carrasco Downey; son Richard Lee Downey; daughter Laura Travis Downey; sister Laurie Colleen Downey of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephew Brent Allen Behrhorst of Henderson, Nevada; niece Allison Behrhorst of Las Vegas, Nevada; and great niece Molli Hannah Behrhorst of Las Vegas, Nevada. One of Larry's loves, was to support higher education via donations to the Joan Hargrove Political Science Scholarship at Wichita State University.



