LAWRENCE-Moore, Lawrence 99, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 10 am Saturday morning September 21, 2019 at the Quisenberry Funeral Home, 604 E 4th Street, Tonganoxie, KS. Burial will be in Hubbel Hill Cemetery, Tonganoxie. Larry was born March 8, 1920 in Bison, KS, the son of Henry and Elsie (Brach) Moore. He served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during WWII. He graduated from Friends University in Wichita, KS and then earned his Master's Degree in Religion from Harvard Divinity School. He began his civilian career in Gallup, New Mexico working for the Navajo Nation. He worked for the Marshall Field Foundation and subsequently for the United Nations in Ecuador, Chile, and projects in Africa and the Middle East. He was united in marriage to Frances (Smith) Moore on May 4 in 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Elizabeth, and his sister Ardis. In retirement he and Frances returned to live in Lawrence where Larry enjoyed gardening, Latin music, and coin collecting. Survivors include his wife Frances (Smith) Moore, his sister Yvonne, his brother Robert, three daughters, Vidya Varani, Sylvia Pemberton, Ava Christie, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019