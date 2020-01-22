Lawrence O. Cunningham

Cunningham, Lawrence O. 65, retired service tech, Midwest Sewing & Vac., passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loved ones will be gathering by the bridge in College Hill Park, 1:00pm, Friday, followed by a reception at Harry's Uptown Bar & Grill. Preceded in death by wife Carol Beach; brothers, James and William Cunningham; and sister, Nina Cunningham. Survivors include sons, Jeremy, Jeffery and Justin Beach; nephews, Grant Smith, Brett Cunningham; niece, Jamie Brannan; and 4 grandchildren. Memorials to National Epilepsy Foundation and NORML. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
