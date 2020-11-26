1/1
Lawrence "Larry" Pike
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" Pike
February 27, 1941 - November 22, 2020
Arkansas City, Kansas - Lawrence "Larry" Glenn Pike, 79, of Arkansas City, died Sunday (November 22, 2020). Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. - Friday (November 27, 2020) at the Parker Cemetery.
Those attending visitation are required to follow all Covid-19 mandates including the wearing of a mask and social distancing.
Larry was born February 27, 1941, in Winfield, to Woodrow and Caroline (Case) Pike. He was reared and educated in Wichita and Hutchinson before graduating from Arkansas City High School in 1959. He joined and served the Kansas National Guard six years. He married Carlla Gammon on June 9, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Arkansas City. Larry and Carlla started L.G. Pike Construction in 1967 and are still owners of the 53 year old company. He is a longtime devoted member of the First Baptist Church, Crescent Lodge #133 A.F.&A.M. Masonic Lodge of Arkansas City and the Midian Shrine of Wichita.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carlla of the home; sons Darin G and wife Lisa Pike of Cleora, Oklahoma, Kevin D and wife Cathy Pike; daughter Angela L and husband Mike Bruce; brother Kenneth and wife Rhonda Pike, all of Arkansas City; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the St.Louis Children's Hospital.
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory
www.rindt-erdman.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parker Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home
100 E Kansas Ave
Arkansas City, KS 67005
(620) 442-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved