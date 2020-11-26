Lawrence "Larry" PikeFebruary 27, 1941 - November 22, 2020Arkansas City, Kansas - Lawrence "Larry" Glenn Pike, 79, of Arkansas City, died Sunday (November 22, 2020). Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. - Friday (November 27, 2020) at the Parker Cemetery.Those attending visitation are required to follow all Covid-19 mandates including the wearing of a mask and social distancing.Larry was born February 27, 1941, in Winfield, to Woodrow and Caroline (Case) Pike. He was reared and educated in Wichita and Hutchinson before graduating from Arkansas City High School in 1959. He joined and served the Kansas National Guard six years. He married Carlla Gammon on June 9, 1962, at the First Baptist Church of Arkansas City. Larry and Carlla started L.G. Pike Construction in 1967 and are still owners of the 53 year old company. He is a longtime devoted member of the First Baptist Church, Crescent Lodge #133 A.F.&A.M. Masonic Lodge of Arkansas City and the Midian Shrine of Wichita.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Carlla of the home; sons Darin G and wife Lisa Pike of Cleora, Oklahoma, Kevin D and wife Cathy Pike; daughter Angela L and husband Mike Bruce; brother Kenneth and wife Rhonda Pike, all of Arkansas City; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A memorial has been established with the St.Louis Children's Hospital.Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory