1/2
Lawrence Staats
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Staats
April 9, 1944 - December 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lawrence "Larry" Richard Staats passed away in Wichita, Kansas on December 4, 2020, at the age of 76.
Larry was born April 9th 1944, in Omaha Nebraska, to his parents, Lawrence Sr and Lois Staats. Larry was the eldest of two children. He spent his early childhood on the family farm in Coats KS. In 1956 he moved to Wichita KS where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Campus High School and later Wichita State University. He served as a combat veteran for the 101st Airborne in Vietnam, he served honorably as a detective for the Wichita Police Department. In 1973, he married Carol Carduff. In 1980 and 1984-They had two children; Trae and Tyler. Larry was a man of integrity, a stranger to no one, and he always put his family first. Larry was actively involved in his sons' lives. Larry and his family enjoyed spending time with sports, automobiles, and the outdoors.
Larry was loved and respected by everyone. He is truly legend to his family and friends. He will be forever missed and loved.
He is survived by his mother Lois Staats; his younger sister, Linda Weaver; his wife, Carol Staats and his two sons; Trae (McKenzie) and Tyler (Chelle) Staats, his grandchildren; Nora and Liam Staats. His nieces; Marti Campbell, Lorri Rostetter.
He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Sr.
Larry's wishes were for his remains to be spread at the family farm in Coats, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later time TBD. Memorials can be sent to: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), American Cancer Society, or the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Arrangements by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved