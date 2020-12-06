Lawrence Staats
April 9, 1944 - December 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lawrence "Larry" Richard Staats passed away in Wichita, Kansas on December 4, 2020, at the age of 76.
Larry was born April 9th 1944, in Omaha Nebraska, to his parents, Lawrence Sr and Lois Staats. Larry was the eldest of two children. He spent his early childhood on the family farm in Coats KS. In 1956 he moved to Wichita KS where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Campus High School and later Wichita State University. He served as a combat veteran for the 101st Airborne in Vietnam, he served honorably as a detective for the Wichita Police Department. In 1973, he married Carol Carduff. In 1980 and 1984-They had two children; Trae and Tyler. Larry was a man of integrity, a stranger to no one, and he always put his family first. Larry was actively involved in his sons' lives. Larry and his family enjoyed spending time with sports, automobiles, and the outdoors.
Larry was loved and respected by everyone. He is truly legend to his family and friends. He will be forever missed and loved.
He is survived by his mother Lois Staats; his younger sister, Linda Weaver; his wife, Carol Staats and his two sons; Trae (McKenzie) and Tyler (Chelle) Staats, his grandchildren; Nora and Liam Staats. His nieces; Marti Campbell, Lorri Rostetter.
He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Sr.
Larry's wishes were for his remains to be spread at the family farm in Coats, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held at a later time TBD. Memorials can be sent to: Disabled American Veterans
), American Cancer Society
