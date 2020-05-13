Thies, Lawrence "Larry" Age 87, passed away May 9, 2020, born January 3, 1933 to Herman and Bertha Thies in Meno, OK. Larry proudly served in the United States Army and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed. Come & Go viewing will be available 9AM-4PM, Thursday, May 14th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials in Larry's memory can be made to, Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212. A private family service will be held.