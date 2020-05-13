Lawrence "Larry" Thies
1933 - 2020
Thies, Lawrence "Larry" Age 87, passed away May 9, 2020, born January 3, 1933 to Herman and Bertha Thies in Meno, OK. Larry proudly served in the United States Army and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed. Come & Go viewing will be available 9AM-4PM, Thursday, May 14th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials in Larry's memory can be made to, Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212. A private family service will be held.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
