Vest, Lawrence William 86, Beech Aircraft Company Paint Department Supervisor, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Private family inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents, Morris and Dollie Vest; a sister and a brother. Survivors: daughters, Kathy Johnson and Diana Nixon both of Wichita; brother, Jim Vest of Florida; grandsons, Darrell and Christopher Johnson, both of Wichita; numerous great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019