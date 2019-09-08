Lawrence William Vest

Vest, Lawrence William 86, Beech Aircraft Company Paint Department Supervisor, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Private family inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille; parents, Morris and Dollie Vest; a sister and a brother. Survivors: daughters, Kathy Johnson and Diana Nixon both of Wichita; brother, Jim Vest of Florida; grandsons, Darrell and Christopher Johnson, both of Wichita; numerous great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
