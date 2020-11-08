L.D. Bond

February 2, 1931 - November 5, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - L.D. Bond, 89, of Wichita passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Regent Park Rehabilitation in Wichita.

Memorial services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Breakthrough (Episcopal Social Services), contributions may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.

L.D. was born February 2, 1931 in Ryan, OK to parents Lloyd Dale and Pauline (Johnson) Bond. He proudly served in the Marines for two years before being honorably discharged. L.D. married Victoria Lynn Tuttle in 1972. He retired as a manager of Boeing computer services; 33 years of service including assignments in Wichita, Seattle, and Huntsville, AL. He was also a member of the Boeing Management Association and retired in 1987, he was also a member of the Society of 1895 at Wichita State University and the Society of Martin Urann at Phi Kappa Phi.

L.D. created KINWRITE, a software program used to write books based on genealogy records, he was the author of The Bond Family, a book he published in 1998. L.D. was baptized by immersion at Central Christian Church in Wichita, KS upon confession of faith. He volunteered for several years with Episcopal Social Services in Wichita and Winfield; he was also on staff at ESS Wichita for the Representative Payee Program.

Beginning in the late 1980's, L. D. was one of a small group of retirees who began walking and having coffee early each morning in the Food Court of Towne East Mall. As the years went by the group grew to a dozen or more. Some referred to this activity as "going to work" or "having an early business meeting."

For the past 30 years, the group continues to meet six days a week. However, this spring the group moved to Dillon's when the Mall changed its opening time to late morning. This gathering provided an excellent opportunity for camaraderie and exchange of ideas and information. Absence requires an "excuse" and having a birthday means you bring doughnuts.

He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria Bond, parents, brother Dick Bond, and sister Betty Colvard.

We would also like to thank the morning crew at the 29th and Rock Road Walmart for the friendship given to L.D. each morning during his walks around the store. A nod also goes to the people at the N & J Cafe for the many years of friendship when L.D. and Vicki came to enjoy the wonderful lunches each day.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store