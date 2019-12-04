DOUGLASS-Easter, Le Ella Mae age 94, homemaker, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, December 6, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 2 pm Saturday, December 7, Douglass United Methodist Church, 204 S. Willow, Douglass. Le Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; parents, Seth and Frances Rutherford; brother, Seth Rutherford, Jr.; and son-in-law, Nick Paulin. Survivors: sons, Rick (Margaret) and Ted (Janet); daughters, Noma Paulin and Jenice Easter; 8 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Douglass Senior Center, 124 W. 4th St., Douglass, KS 67039. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019