ANTHONY-Hubbard, Le Vona L. (Allen) wife of Eugene Hubbard, daughter of Louis Wesley and Myrtle Marie (Covey) Allen passed away February 2, 2019 in Anthony, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Day at Forest Park Cemetery Gazebo, South Santa Fe Road, Anthony, Kansas. In case of rain 2:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 202 N. Bluff, Anthony, Kansas. Memorials to Kingman Humane Society or to the Anthony Community Care Center. Please visit www.schaeffermortuary.info
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 23, 2019