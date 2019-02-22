Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah Belle Houser Mead. View Sign

Mead, Leah Belle Houser longtime resident of Wichita, slipped the surly bonds of earth on February 18, 2019 to take the hands of her Savior Jesus Christ. Leah Belle was the 5th child of Chester and Mary (Strawn) Houser. She was born on February 13, 1922. She attended grade school in Dodge City and Wichita. She met Loren Mead in high school at Ensign and never looked back. They married in Wichita on December 29, 1939, and then returned to Ensign so she could graduate. Their first son, Ronald Lynel, was born in April 1941 and second son, Loren Steven, in February 1944. When Loren returned from the occupation of JAPAN after WWII, they moved to Sharon Springs to farm. In May 1952, their third son Sidney was born. They left Wallace County in 1964, moving to Wichita where Loren worked for Cessna. They suitcase farmed the land in Wallace County for the next 35 years. Leah maintained two homes and traveled countless miles to and from Western Kansas. Leah's strong Christian faith shined, playing the piano in several churches she attended over the years and was always ready to give testimony about the power and love of Christ in her life. Her commitment to prepare her children went far beyond the physical necessities. Their spiritual condition was of deep concern and is reflected in the quote; "I cannot name myself as one who never goes astray, who never stumbles on the road, or never leaves the way. But when I know that baby feet will follow where I've trod, I walk with care that they may keep the road that leads to God." She spent countless hours on her knees praying for her three sons and that continued into the lives of their families. Her great love for family extended to her 1st daughter-in-law, Sheran (Hall), in April 1958. Carolyn (Tesmer) joined the family in July 1965. In the spring of 1968, Ciana (Hess) rounded out the family. She is survived by her son, Ron of Wichita; granddaughter Shana Jarrett; great-grandchildren, Jessica Jarrett, Jensen Jarrett (Carrissa); granddaughter, Rona Northcutt; great-grandsons, Cody Anderson and Benjamin Northcutt; grandson, Curtis (Jenny); great-grandchildren, Tucker, Gracie and Lincoln; her son, Loren (Kay) of Belle Plaine; grandson, Steve (Jennie); granddaughter, Lisa Hoggatt (Jeff); great-grandsons, Jacob and Daniel Hoggatt; her son, Sid (Ciana) of Wichita; granddaughter, Trina (Sandy). Leah is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Ira Houser, Irene Asher, Thelma Defore, Wilma Richardson, beloved husband Loren, and daughter-in-law Sheran Mead. Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Paul McNall presiding. Burial will follow at Ensign Cemetery in Ensign. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Samaritan's Purse in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at

