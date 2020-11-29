Leah Delle Darmstetter (Rakes)
October 1, 1939 - November 23, 2020
WICHITA, Kansas - Leah Delle (Rakes) Darmstetter, age 81, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Leah was born October 1, 1939 in Dodge City to Daylene Gonder-Rakes and Gordon L. Rakes. Leah worked for the Plaid Giraffe in Wichita for over 25 years. She is survived by her husband, Jene Darmstetter; daughter Gretchen Crozier (Byron); and daughter Ingra Darmstetter; brother Clifford Rakes (Linda) and sister Joan Harding; grandchildren Trevor Darmstetter (Deanna Jagneaux), Kieran Crozier, Daxter Williamson, Tessa Williamson, Elsa Crozier, Mitzi Darmstetter; great grandchildren Abey Darmstetter, Quill Darmstetter, Olympia Darmstetter and Irodelle Darmstetter. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nyman Rakes. A memorial service for Leah will be held at a later date.
