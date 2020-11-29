1/1
Leah Delle (Rakes) Darmstetter
1939 - 2020
Leah Delle Darmstetter (Rakes)
October 1, 1939 - November 23, 2020
WICHITA, Kansas - Leah Delle (Rakes) Darmstetter, age 81, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Leah was born October 1, 1939 in Dodge City to Daylene Gonder-Rakes and Gordon L. Rakes. Leah worked for the Plaid Giraffe in Wichita for over 25 years. She is survived by her husband, Jene Darmstetter; daughter Gretchen Crozier (Byron); and daughter Ingra Darmstetter; brother Clifford Rakes (Linda) and sister Joan Harding; grandchildren Trevor Darmstetter (Deanna Jagneaux), Kieran Crozier, Daxter Williamson, Tessa Williamson, Elsa Crozier, Mitzi Darmstetter; great grandchildren Abey Darmstetter, Quill Darmstetter, Olympia Darmstetter and Irodelle Darmstetter. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nyman Rakes. A memorial service for Leah will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com for the Darmstetter family and further updates to her service will be posted.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
