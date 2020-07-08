1/
Leah Jo Holmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holmes, Leah Jo Holmes, Leah Jo, age 39, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother passed away on July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her father James "Monty" McClellan. Survived by her husband Ben Holmes, daughter Izabelle Jo Holmes, mother Susan McClellan, father in-law James "Jim" Holmes, mother in-law Connie Holmes, sister Cara McClellan, brother-in-law Jeremy Holmes, many extended family and friends. Visitation 3-5pm, Fri. July 10th, Celebration of Life Service, 1pm Sat. July 11, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Kechi Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement, Inc., 1949 Dalton Rd., Sedan, KS 67361.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved