Holmes, Leah Jo Holmes, Leah Jo, age 39, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother passed away on July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her father James "Monty" McClellan. Survived by her husband Ben Holmes, daughter Izabelle Jo Holmes, mother Susan McClellan, father in-law James "Jim" Holmes, mother in-law Connie Holmes, sister Cara McClellan, brother-in-law Jeremy Holmes, many extended family and friends. Visitation 3-5pm, Fri. July 10th, Celebration of Life Service, 1pm Sat. July 11, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel with burial to follow at Kechi Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial to Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement, Inc., 1949 Dalton Rd., Sedan, KS 67361.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.