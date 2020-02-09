Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeAnna Mae (Kuder) Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kennedy, LeAnna Mae (Kuder) passed away peacefully February 4, 2020 in her home. She was born April 30, 1943 in Syracuse, Kansas to Clarence David Kuder and Lena Margaretha Augustia (Ruhs) Kuder LeAnna grew up on her grandparents homestead 5 miles east of Tribune, KS and attended Greeley Co schools in Tribune. She had five siblings, LaVernClarence (Margaret), Rose Ella (Emmit), Glenn Dale (Barbara), Rodger Keith (Ethel), and Larry James (Carolyn). She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry Kennedy, and her children,Debra Julann Butterbaugh (Dave) of Las Vegas, NV. Barbara Jean McMillan (Wayne) Haysville, KS., Arthur Frederick Maxwell (Alisa) Springfeild, MO., Marshall Ryan Maxwell (Tamra) San Antonio, TX., William Lee Cook (Megan) Haysville, KS. She also had three step children, Jason PatrickKennedy (Shelly) of Keniwick, WA. Please join us for a celebration of life for LeAnna on February 14th, 2020 from 1 to 5 PM at 4508 S Clarence Ave. in Wichita, KS. She requested that this be a joyful occasion as she will be in heaven dancing with her savior and her family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice Wichita, KS.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020

