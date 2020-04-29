Falkenberg, Lee and Barbara Lee and Barbara Falkenberg passed away on Friday, April 24th, 2020 to join their Heavenly Father. They were happily married for 66 years. Lee served in the USAF during the Korean War and the Vietnam War as a medic. Lee and Barbara successfully owned and operated Haysville Heating & Air Conditioning, retiring in 1995. They enjoyed traveling around the world, were avid golfers, and enjoyed spending quality time with their family. They are survived by son, Michael of Lodi, CA; daughter, Loretta of Snellville, GA; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020