Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553

Phillips III, Lee E. The Phillips family is saddened to announce the passing of husband, father and grandfather Lee Eldas Phillips, III, of Wichita Kansas, who left this world Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at the age of 88. Survived by his beloved wife, Marlene of Wichita; sons, Scott (Anne Yard) of Webster Groves, MO, and Jamey (Anne Paar) of Portland, OR; granddaughter, Claire of Webster Groves, MO; and brother, Innes Phillips, Sr. (Karen) of Wichita and cherished nieces and nephews. Lee was a graduate of Wichita East High School. While attending the University of Kansas he was drafted into the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War. After the cessation of hostilities Lee returned to and graduated from KU and joined his father's oil production firm. In 1960 he married Marlene Mohr, a marriage that lasted 59 years. A collector of American Art, accomplished golfer, and avid fly fisherman, Lee had a large love of life and a firm appreciation for what was truly important: living a good life with family. He was proud of his wife, sons, granddaughter and daughters-in-law and considered himself very lucky to have had a close friendship throughout his life with his brother, Innes. Lee enjoyed a successful career in the oil and gas industry. He was President of the Lee Phillips Oil Company and the CEO of Anchor Minerals, Inc., both in Wichita, Kansas. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the University of Kansas, Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, the National Organizations of the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts of America, the Wichita Art Museum, and Woolaroc Museum, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He also served on the Board and as the President of the Board of Trustees of Woolaroc. He strove throughout his career to maintain the high standards of business that personified his father Lee Phillips, Jr. and the determination and grit that exemplified his grandfather, L. E. Phillips, Sr., a co-founder of Phillips Petroleum Company. Lee also had a keen sense for business instilled by his grandfather Walter Pease Innes, Sr., owner of Innes Department Store. Lee took true pride in his Korean War service and was an American patriot through and through. Loved in life, passed in peace, Lee Eldas Phillips III, lived a long and blessed life. While Lee's family and friends are saddened by his passing, his spirit will live forever in their fond memories. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in accordance with Covid-19 social distancing restrictions. In memory of Lee, the Phillips family respectfully suggests a donation to the Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N. Wichita, Kansas 67226 ( wch.org/giving.com ). Till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken; for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

