Klatt, Lee Ernest 58, farmer, parts department employee for Straub International and former custom harvester, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marlys Klatt; infant brother, Marlin Klatt. Survivors: wife, Teresa Schneider; sons, Justin (Danielle) Klatt of Cheney, Dustin Klatt of McPherson; daughter, Savannah Schneider of Wichita; sister, Patricia Hanten; brothers, Richard Klatt and Rodney (Leah) Klatt, all of Watertown, SD; granddaughters, Oakley Kauffman and Kinsleigh Klatt; grandson, Trenton Dancaster; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; puppies, Illious, Abby, Brownie and Macy. Memorials established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Envision, Inc., 610 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
