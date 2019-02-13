Lee Ernest Klatt

  • "Sorry for your loss may you find comfort by calling on the..."
    - Paula LaVaughn

Klatt, Lee Ernest 58, farmer, parts department employee for Straub International and former custom harvester, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marlys Klatt; infant brother, Marlin Klatt. Survivors: wife, Teresa Schneider; sons, Justin (Danielle) Klatt of Cheney, Dustin Klatt of McPherson; daughter, Savannah Schneider of Wichita; sister, Patricia Hanten; brothers, Richard Klatt and Rodney (Leah) Klatt, all of Watertown, SD; granddaughters, Oakley Kauffman and Kinsleigh Klatt; grandson, Trenton Dancaster; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; puppies, Illious, Abby, Brownie and Macy. Memorials established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 and Envision, Inc., 610 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019
