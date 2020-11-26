Lee Frye
August 2, 1946 - November 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Once a shy, dirt-poor, Oklahoma farm kid, (Lonnel) Lee Frye moved to Wichita, KS to build a home, career and most importantly, a family. Having realized his dreams with all three, Lee went to his final home on November 10, 2020.
A lifetime career in the car business, fervor for Oklahoma football and passion for playing golf generated thousands of customers and friends alike. But his most joy came as a dedicated husband, father and grandpa. Lee is survived by the love of his life for 55 years Sheila Kay (Cochran), sons Bryan (Sheila R) and Brenen (Carrie Williams), and grandchildren Reagan, Carson, Peyton and Piper.
Lee's life will be celebrated on Friday, December 4 at 2PM, Central Christian Church with COVID safety measures. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219.
Share condolences and view video tribute at www.cozine.com
