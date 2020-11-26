1/1
Lee Frye
1946 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Once a shy, dirt-poor, Oklahoma farm kid, (Lonnel) Lee Frye moved to Wichita, KS to build a home, career and most importantly, a family. Having realized his dreams with all three, Lee went to his final home on November 10, 2020.
A lifetime career in the car business, fervor for Oklahoma football and passion for playing golf generated thousands of customers and friends alike. But his most joy came as a dedicated husband, father and grandpa. Lee is survived by the love of his life for 55 years Sheila Kay (Cochran), sons Bryan (Sheila R) and Brenen (Carrie Williams), and grandchildren Reagan, Carson, Peyton and Piper.
Lee's life will be celebrated on Friday, December 4 at 2PM, Central Christian Church with COVID safety measures. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67219.
Share condolences and view video tribute at www.cozine.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Central Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
2 entries
November 23, 2020
Sheila, Bryan and Brenen:
So sorry to hear about the loss of Lee. Great friends and neighbor with great memories of our times together!
The Gary and Eilene Cox Family
Gary Cox
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
