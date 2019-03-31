KECHI-Caster, Lee I. Jr. "Bill", 91, passed away quietly after a long illness on March 27, 2019. Survivors: children, Teresa Caster, College Station, Tx, Amelia Michaelis (Mark), Valley Center, Ks., Mark Caster (Faye), Chambersburg, Pa.; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Lee was preceded by his wife of 64 years, Virginia (2012), and a daughter Cynthia Caster, Houston, Texas (March 2, 2019). Graveside service: 11 am, April 5, Kechi Twp Cemetery, 6523 N Hillside, Wichita with Military Honors. Lee was born in Wichita, Ks, grew up near Benton, Ks, was a farmer , worked at Cudahy Meat Packing (engine room), Marine Corp. www.bakerfhvc.com.5
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019