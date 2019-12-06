Lee N. Swanson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee N. Swanson.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Notice
Send Flowers

Swanson, Lee N. 75, loving husband, father, grandfather and retired locomotive engineer, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Selden Edmond and Ethyle Marion (Anderson) Swanson on October 23, 1944. Survived by his wife: Linda of Wichita; son: David (Carrie) Swanson of Maize; daughter: Jenny (Jonathan) Stoll of Columbia, SC; grandchildren: Micah, Isaiah, Johanna. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Monday, December 9; Celebration of Life Service 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, both at West Evangelical Free Church, 1161 N. Maize Rd. Wichita, KS 67212. Burial to follow at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield, KS at 1 p.m.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 943-2929
funeral home direction icon