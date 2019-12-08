Swanson, Lee N. 75, loving husband, father, grandfather and retired locomotive engineer, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Selden Edmond and Ethyle Marion (Anderson) Swanson on October 23, 1944. Survived by his wife: Linda of Wichita; son: David (Carrie) Swanson of Maize; daughter: Jenny (Jonathan) Stoll of Columbia, SC; grandchildren: Micah, Isaiah, Johanna. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Monday, December 9; Celebration of Life Service 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, both at West Evangelical Free Church, 1161 N. Maize Rd. Wichita, KS 67212. Burial to follow at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield, KS at 1 p.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019