Jackson, Lee Roy "Big Lee" Jr. 51, died September 22, 2019 at Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on April 6, 1968 to Lee Roy Sr. and Winnie Lee (Glass) Jackson. Lee was a 1987 graduate of Wichita East High and he worked in customer service at PD Plumbing and Restoration in Wichita. Books were an important part of Lee's life and enjoyed spending time reading, especially mystery novels. He was a Star Trek fan and enjoyed challenging his friends to a game of chess. Lee was known as a big teddy bear and was a loyal friend and dad. He was married to Cindy Bryan Hendrix on June 28, 1991 and they were later divorced and remained close friends and parents to their children Tyler S. Jackson of Wichita, KS; daughter Kari and her wife Krystal Stark of Minneapolis, MN and step daughter Becca Carpenter of Wichita, KS; Lee is also survived by his brother David Valle of Wichita and sister Nancy Kriegstien of New Jersey. He is also survived by his father Lee Roy Jackson Sr. of Derby, 2 grandchildren Aeris and Leto Startk of Minneapolis, MN, and 9 nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his mother Winnie, and his sisters Linda Criger, Judy Mungle and Deborah Plasner. A celebration of Lee's life with his family and friends will be Saturday, September 28th from 2pm-4pm at the Pumphouse, 825 E 2nd St N. It is casual, kids welcome, bring memories and stories to share. Memorials in Lee's name may be made to Ronald McDonald House in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

