Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee V. Lewis. View Sign

Lewis, Lee V. Age 75, completed her journey here with us on February 7, 2019 in Wichita, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and June Lewis, and several miniature dachshund companions. Survived by her sister Serita Long (Jeff Lloyd) of Buena Vista, AR, Her 3 boys, Jerome (Gerilyn) Wasinger of Stillwater, MN, Jeff (Kristi) Wasinger of Olathe, KS, and Jeremy Wasinger of Austin, TX. She loved her 4 grandchildren, Allison, Cameron, Liz, and Jaclyn. A graduate of Sacred Heart College (Kansas Newman) Lee taught at Andale High School, was City Clerk of Colwich and retired from the US Postal Service in 2005. A Celebration of Life will be held at Botanica on May 11, 2019 10:30am - 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Harry Haynes Hospice, Kansas Humane Society or Botanica in her honor.

