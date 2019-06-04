DOUGLASS-Miller, Lee William "Bill" 92, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Graveside Service: 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Richland Cemetery, Douglass. He was preceded in death by his wife, LeEtta Miller. Bill is survived by his four children, Tom Miller (Colleen), Jim Miller (Jennifer), Pam Brown, and Kim Miller; five grandchildren, Lesley Bailey, Michael Krueger, Jesse Miller, Matthew Miller, and Zachary Miller; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 4, 2019