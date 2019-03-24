Leighanne Whitaker

Whitaker, Leighanne Age 52. Born July 13, 1966 in Wichita, died March 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by mother Chrystle and survived by Father Bill W. (Carolyn step-mother), Brother William Bradley (Colleen) Nieces Stephanie, Courtney (Cameron and Bailey), Nephew Dillon. She will be greatly missed by a family that lovingly called her "Sunshine." She was an inspiration to all and greeted everyone with a smile. She worked at Wesley Medical Center prior to her disability. She was plagued by a chronic illness for 30 years. She is also survived by her "kids" Archie and Andi (italian greyhounds). Service at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Memorials St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019
