Whitaker, Leighanne Age 52. Born July 13, 1966 in Wichita, died March 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by mother Chrystle and survived by Father Bill W. (Carolyn step-mother), Brother William Bradley (Colleen) Nieces Stephanie, Courtney (Cameron and Bailey), Nephew Dillon. She will be greatly missed by a family that lovingly called her "Sunshine." She was an inspiration to all and greeted everyone with a smile. She worked at Wesley Medical Center prior to her disability. She was plagued by a chronic illness for 30 years. She is also survived by her "kids" Archie and Andi (italian greyhounds). Service at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Memorials St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019