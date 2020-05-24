CONWAY SPRINGS-Bennett, Leila R. (Lewis) 96, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born September 15, 1923 in Ewell, Kansas to Ruth (McMichael) Lewis and Mark D. Lewis and raised on a farm southwest of Conway Springs. Following graduation from Conway Springs High School in 1940, she married Lawrence Bennett in 1942 and to this union that endured for over 75 years, they raised three sons. Leila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; son, Tim Bennett; brothers, Mark and Bill Lewis. She is survived by her sister, Carol Little of Lee's Summit, MO; sons, Bill (Patty) Bennett of Goddard, Brad (Shirley) Bennett of Clearwater; and daughter-in-law, Chris Bennett of Wichita; 7 grandchildren, Marc, Jeff, Ashley, Alexis, Lauren, Andrea, Leslie and 18 great-grandchildren. Private Services. Memorials have been established to the United Methodist Church or the Conway Springs City Library. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store