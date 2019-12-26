Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland F. Klein. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Klein, Leland F. 88, retired Inventory Control Analyst for JI Case Mfg., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was an active member of St. Anne Catholic Church where he procured the education of four children. He was involved in the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Adoration Services, and Meals on Wheels. Above all, he will be known as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved all of his family from the bottom of his heart. Born August 9, 1931 in Marion, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lloyd Spangler of Lost Springs/Wichita; his loving wife of 67 years, Lorene Klein; his brother, Gene Klein of Michigan. Leland served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. Leland is survived by his four children, Arnold of Wichita, Loretta (Mark) Miller of Wichita, Mark (Karen) Klein of Wichita and Robert (Cathy) Klein of The Woodlands, TX; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy of Wichita; sister-in-law, Isabel VanLeeuwen of Dayton, OH. A Rosary followed by a Funeral Mass for Leland will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St. in Wichita on Friday, December 27th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church.



