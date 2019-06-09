Stevens, Leland A hot Saturday on October 3, 1931 brought Leland Stevens into the world. Parents Wilbur and Grace (Hargadine) Stevens brought him home to big sister Juanita (Stevens) Keys. Leland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Friday, June 7, 2019. Leland went on to become a husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, farmer, rancher, school board member, county commissioner, and county appraiser. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther; parents, Wilbur and Grace; sister, Juanita Keys. He is survived by his sons, Stan of Noblesville, IN, David of Nixa, MO, and Kevin of Wichita. Leland is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 11, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery, Kinsley, KS. A memorial has been established with: , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019