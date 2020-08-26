1/2
Lem L. Thompson
HAYSVILLE-Thompson, Lem L. age 79, US Navy and Army National Guard Veteran, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Funeral Mass, 10am, Friday, August 28, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Committal Services, 2pm, Saturday, August 29, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur, OK. Preceded by parents, Lemulel and Velma Thompson; son, Bryan Thompson; brothers, Rex and Max Thompson. Survived by children, Tena (Ron) Ross of Ada, OK, Rexane Thompson of Sulphur, OK, Vince (Shay) Thompson of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. www.shinklemortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

