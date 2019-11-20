White, Lenard Dale passed away on November 16, 2019 in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 20, 1938 to the late Dale and Ruby (Loomis) White in Cheney, KS. He married Lynn (Bolin) White on May 26, 1978. He is survived by his wife Lynn White; son Scottie White; daughters Michelle (Rick) Tetreault, Annette Hight, Debbie (Gerald) Singer; step-son Doug Barnes (Pam); step-daughter Stefanie (Reggie) Barnes; 7 grandchildren Anthony White, Dylan Tetreault, Eddie Hight, Eric Hight, Jessie Hight, Michael Barnes, Blake Barnes; great-grandchildren Kimberly Barnes and Daisy Barnes; sisters Janice, Mary Ann (Pat). He was a farmer in both Colorado and Kansas and also owned his own small machine-shop business. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 21, at 2:00 pm at Vinita Cemetery in Cheney.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019