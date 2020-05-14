Goseland, Leo A. 75, retired Commercial Real Estate Broker, passed away peacefully at home April 30, 2020. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Social distancing will be enforced. Leo Goseland was for sure a simple man. Simple the way the Ten Commandments are simple. The way the truth is simple. The way a high fastball is simple. Baseball was meant to be Leo's sport, a game he played, always, all out. Baseball's unchanging certainty, its unbending distances and its defined stroke zone, appealed to a young man looking for an ordered, meaningful way to live. Leo forever a boy of summer. Impossible, simply impossible to imagine him raising his voice. Leo so soft-spoken, so humble, so very ready to manufacture some fun. He lived with an innocent strength, a sweet freedom. Leo liberated, never holding back in the unmistakable affection he felt for so, so many people. Leo did business with a nine-track mind and a schoolboy heart: fair, honest to a serious fault, open and happy, no secrets, ever. He loved Wichita. He worked for and, in time, led causes given over to making his hometown an ever better place to live, serving on numerous boards, community organizations, and as Captain of the Wichita Wagon Masters. In fact, Leo's energy, his drive carried him to a national prominence in his profession as President of the Society of Exchange Counselors (SEC). In the dwindling dreams of his last three years, Leo Goseland stood forthright with his family and his friends, no attempt, no attempt whatsoever to hide the slow progress of his affliction. But the old Leo sparkled through, warming and lighting the room, even as the darkness walked closer. And, at the end, his laughter the only speech that mattered. Our Leo laughing and hooting, having another heyday somewhere in the middle of a ballgame crowd, as God calls all His children on home. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl Louis Goseland and Mattie Triplett, and older brother, Earl Goseland, Jr. Leo is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Robert Goseland, Anna Maria Fouad, Steve Goseland, Teri Goseland, Aimee Goseland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and many extended family and his dog, Ty. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2020.