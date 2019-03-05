Birkes, Leo B. Loving Dad and Grandpa passed away at the age of 101 on February 26, 2019. Born March 10, 1917 in Jay, Oklahoma to William and Daisy (Decker) Birkes. Graduated from LeHarpe, Ks HS with the class of 1935. Married Elizabeth Maxine Birkes (Orr) in 1940. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and older 9 siblings. Survived by his son, Gary (Trisha) Birkes; grandchildren, Patrick (Christy) Birkes, Bethany (Brian) Strange, Jason (Alicia) Birkes, Darren (Phoebe) Birkes; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019