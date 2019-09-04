Leo Joseph Hendrich

Hendrich, Leo Joseph 99, retired owner, H/S Products, Inc., born, August 24, 1920, to Joseph and Anna Hendrich, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Leo was a WWII Veteran, past President of the Wichita Manufacturing Assoc., Officer of The Gideons International of KS and on the Board of Directors of the Union Rescue Mission. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 10:30am, Thursday, First Evangelical Free Church Chapel. Graveside Service 3:00pm, Thursday, Wilson Cemetery, Wilson, KS. Preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude and brothers, William and Reuben Hendrich. Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Hendrich; son, Richard (Sheila) Hendrich; daughter, Nancy (Norman) Regier; brother, Robert; sisters, Dorothy Minor, Beth McDonald, Mildred Hlad, Miriam Felts, Norma Jean Phillips and Alice Dawson; 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to The Gideons International. Condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
