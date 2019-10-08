Ratts, Leola (Knight) Born September 8th, 1924 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away in Wichita, Kansas, October 4th, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by parents, Merrit Knight and Gladys Knight; husband, Clarence Buren "Jack" Ratts; brother, George Knight; and son, Ronnie Ratts. Leola is survived by her sister, Sharon Betancourt; sons Wayne (Becky) Ratts, J.D. Ratts; daughter Jackie (Forrest) Wise; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Leola was a woman of strong faith. She was a loving, selfless mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 11th at 11:30am, at Resthaven Cemetery in the Garden of Love. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wichita Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019